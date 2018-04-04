WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The use of a K-9 in an arrest that included a physical confrontation with officers has angered local residents in Delaware.

Wilmington police spokesman John O’Connor told The News Journal a 35-year-old man tried to flee into a home when officers approached him Wednesday, and a struggle ensued. O’Connor says a 54-year-old man pinned an officer’s arm in the door.

Witness Jose Baez says the original suspect ran into the street and was pressed against the vehicle. In a video recorded by Baez, a K-9 holds onto the suspect’s arm for nearly a minute, while officers struggle with the dog and onlookers protest.

O’Connor says heroin, cocaine, marijuana and weapons were seized from the house.

The 35-year-old was hospitalized with dog bites, and the pinned officer was hospitalized for a torn bicep.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com