WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The use of a K-9 in an arrest that included a physical confrontation with officers has angered local residents in Delaware.
Wilmington police spokesman John O’Connor told The News Journal a 35-year-old man tried to flee into a home when officers approached him Wednesday, and a struggle ensued. O’Connor says a 54-year-old man pinned an officer’s arm in the door.
Witness Jose Baez says the original suspect ran into the street and was pressed against the vehicle. In a video recorded by Baez, a K-9 holds onto the suspect’s arm for nearly a minute, while officers struggle with the dog and onlookers protest.
O’Connor says heroin, cocaine, marijuana and weapons were seized from the house.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
The 35-year-old was hospitalized with dog bites, and the pinned officer was hospitalized for a torn bicep.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com