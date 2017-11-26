PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s use of facial-recognition software to check driver’s license photos for law enforcement purposes is raising eyebrows among some advocates and experts.

The Arizona Department of Transportation uses the software system to scan photos of license holders and compare them against photos in its database, and the department says it has taken more than 100 cases to court for fraud since early 2015.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that law enforcement agencies also can ask ADOT to check its photos for crime suspects.

Arizona doesn’t explicitly tell license applicants that their photos will be routinely scanned for law enforcement purposes.

Law and technology experts say informed consent is a basic tenet of privacy.

ADOT officials say they believe people should welcome the searches and most know about the technology.

___

Information from: Arizona Capitol Times, http://www.arizonacapitoltimes.com