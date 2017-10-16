ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s corn and soybean harvests are starting to pick up after delays due to wet field conditions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday in its weekly crop progress and condition report for Minnesota that farmers took advantage of 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork last week, though muddy fields remain a challenge in some areas.

The report says only 7 percent of the state’s corn-for-grain crop has been harvested, which is 22 days behind the average pace. The state’s soybean crop is only 45 percent harvested, compared with a five-year average of 82 percent. Still, those numbers represent progress from a week earlier.

Sugarbeets were 74 percent lifted, just 3 points behind average.

Fortunately for farmers, the forecast calls for sunny, relatively warm days through Friday across much of Minnesota.