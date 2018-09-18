Share story

By
The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal agency is looking into an accident involving a startled camel that began bucking while a woman and two small children were riding it at a circus in Pittsburgh.

U.S. Department of Agriculture spokesman R. Andre Bell tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the agency is reviewing Sunday’s ordeal. The USDA enforces the Animal Welfare Act.

Exactly what set off the camel is unclear, although one witness says she saw a child throw a shovel at its feet. Investigators are looking at cellphone video to help determine what happened.

Shrine Circus Chairman Paul Leavy says the animal is about 3 years old and healthy.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Flash sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Six children and one adult were hurt as the camel bucked and erratically ran about the arena. Police say handlers brought it under control after 11 seconds.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

The Associated Press