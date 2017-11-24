MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Maine’s U.S. senators say the federal government is giving a northern Maine health center a $2.2 million loan that will allow it to offer more services.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the loan is coming through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program. They say it will be used to fund renovation and expansion of a clinic in Millinocket.

The center will be able to build a 4,200-square-foot addition to provide space for optometry, behavioral counseling, dental services and other health services. The senators say the expansion will provide greater access to care in one of the more rural parts of the state.