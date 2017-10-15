PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing a half million dollars to help scale up the amount of food processing in the Portland, Maine, area.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says the grant will go to the Greater Portland Council of Governments for a project called “Scaling for Growth in the Portland Foodshed.” She says it’s designed to address lack of food processing infrastructure and a lack of efficiency in distribution.

Pingree says the grant is part of more than $1 million in USDA funding that is coming to aid Maine’s food system. The Maine Department of Agriculture is getting more than $500,000 to support projects involving maple, potatoes, wild blueberries and other key crops in the state.