BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says Illinois farmers are expected to continue planting more corn than soybeans even as the trend changes nationally.

The Pantagraph reports that the USDA’s prospective plantings estimate says there will likely be 11 million corn acres planted in Illinois this year, about 200,000 fewer acres than last year. The USDA predicts 10.6 million soybean acres this year, which is about the same as 2017.

Gary Schnitkey is a farm management specialist and University of Illinois professor. He says farmers across the U.S. have been shifting away from corn and toward soybeans since 2012. He says it’s likely because of higher returns for soybeans than corn.

The USDA predicts there will be 88 million corn acres and 89 million soybean acres planted nationwide this year.

