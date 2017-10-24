BUXTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s two U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $100,000 to a Buxton seaweed harvesting and processing company.
The senators say the money is going to VitaminSea to fund a concept study for larger scale commercialization of its seaweed products.
VitaminSea harvests seaweed to create health products such as nutritional supplements, plant fertilizers and skin care products. It also uses it to make animal feed. The company intends to use the grant money to look into market potential of kelp as a nutritional supplement and preservative.
Harvesting of seaweed is a growing industry along Maine’s coast. It’s harvested from the wild as well as farmed. Industry members have said more processing infrastructure is needed.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
The money is coming from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.