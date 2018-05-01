TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The federal government will provide $340 million to help Florida citrus farmers recover from Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the grant on Tuesday, nearly eight months after Irma struck the state causing more than $2.5 billion in damage to the state’s agriculture industry.

The money will help citrus growers plant new trees, replace damaged irrigation and other equipment and make up for losses expected in the 2018 to 2020 growing seasons.

USDA Secretary Sonny Purdue said in a department press release that he is working with Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam to make sure that citrus continues to be a signature crop for the state.