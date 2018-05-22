LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two-hundred professors have signed a letter demanding that the president of the University of Southern California resign amid allegations that USC failed to properly respond to complaints of misconduct by a gynecologist who worked at a student health clinic for 30 years.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that the letter addressed to USC trustees asserts that President C. L. Max Nikias has lost the moral authority to lead the university and its investigation into institutional failures.

An Associated Press email requesting comment from the president’s office was not immediately returned.

Board of trustees Chairman John Mork released a statement saying its executive committee strongly supports Nikias.

The gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Times. He hasn’t returned calls from The Associated Press.

Former students have begun filing lawsuits.