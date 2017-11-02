HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. State Department says an American charged with murdering his wife in Tonga shouldn’t be extradited because he can’t get a fair trial there.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is denying the Kingdom of Tonga’s request to extradite Dean Jay Fletcher.

A U.S. judge in Hawaii ordered Fletcher’s release Wednesday.

Tonga prosecutors accuse Fletcher of beating his Canadian wife, Patricia Linne Kearney, to death last year, escaping police and sailing to American Samoa.

The U.S. is concerned Fletcher would be sentenced to death and that Tonga wouldn’t provide him with a lawyer for free.

Tonga Acting Attorney General Aminiasi Kefu says he’s disappointed. He says it’s unlikely the death penalty would have been imposed, and no one in Tonga receives free legal representation. He says Tonga’s system is fair.