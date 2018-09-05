UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is warning the U.N. Security Council that Nicaragua is heading down the path that led to conflict in Syria and a crisis in Venezuela — but Russia, China and Bolivia say Nicaragua doesn’t pose an international threat and the U.N. should butt out.

The sharp exchanges took place at the first Security Council meeting Wednesday called by U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the current council president. It was to address what the U.N. says is the government’s violent repression of student and opposition protests that have killed over 300 people since mid-April.

Haley said there is still an opportunity for the government “to prevent tyranny from threatening peace and security” by responding to the Nicaraguan people’s demands for freedom and an end to “dictatorship.”