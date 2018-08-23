CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors want a federal judge in Chicago to impose a stiff 10-year prison term on an ex-commander of a Mexican intelligence unit who worked closely with U.S. agents while divulging secrets to the Beltran Leyva drug cartel.

Their Wednesday late filing says leaks by Ivan Reyes Arzate once led the Drug Enforcement Administration to suspend nearly all of its operations in Mexico to flush out the cartel mole.

A complaint says Arzate drew on U.S. intelligence to unmask a cartel informant, who was later tortured and killed. The defense denies that. It wants a 17-month sentence, setting Arzate free immediately with time served.

The 46-year-old changed his plea in May from not guilty to no contest to obstruction charges. Sentencing is Aug. 29. Guidelines suggest a sentence well below 10 years.