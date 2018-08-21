UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, Britain and France are vowing on the fifth anniversary of a chemical weapons attack they blame on the Syrian government “to respond appropriately” as they have demonstrated in the past to any further attacks by President Bashar Assad’s regime.

A joint statement issued late Tuesday called the Aug. 21, 2012 sarin nerve gas attack that killed hundreds of people in the Ghouta suburb of Damascus “horrific.”

Since then, the three Western powers accused Syria of resorting to the use of chemical weapons during military offensives elsewhere. Following a suspected chemical attack in Douma in April, the U.S., U.K., and France launched military strikes in Syria.

“As we have demonstrated, we will respond appropriately to any further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime,” the statement said.