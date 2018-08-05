LONDON (AP) — A high school science teacher from Cincinnati, Ohio, has rowed solo across the Atlantic, setting a record for a west-to-east crossing.
Bryce Carlson arrived at St. Mary in the Scilly Isles, off England’s southwestern tip, late Saturday — 38 days, six hours and 49 minutes after setting out from St. John’s, Newfoundland.
The 37-year-old rowed more than 2,000 nautical miles (3,200 kilometers) in his 20-foot (6-meter) boat, Lucille. He said he had “a lot of luck along the way.”
The Ocean Rowing Society on Sunday listed Carlson’s time on its website as the fastest for a west-to-east unsupported solo row. The previous record was 53 days, eight hours and 26 minutes.
Carlson is also the first American to complete the feat, according to the society.