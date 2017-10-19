Nation & World US Supreme Court says Alabama can execute a man convicted of killing a police officer 20 years ago Originally published October 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US Supreme Court says Alabama can execute a man convicted of killing a police officer 20 years ago. The Associated Press Next StorySenate passes $4 trillion budget blueprint in crucial step for President Trump’s overhaul of the tax code Previous StoryEbola epidemic leaves legacy of children with cataracts