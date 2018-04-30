SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Major users of the Colorado River are trying to resolve a dispute over how to conserve the vital waterway amid a prolonged drought.
Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming met with the Central Arizona Project in Salt Lake City Monday. There was no immediate word on the outcome.
The states have accused the Arizona utility of trying to avoid a reduction in its share of the river while others are conserving.
The states said that threatens to wreck years of cooperation aimed at protecting the river, which serves 40 million people in seven U.S. states and Mexico.
The utility denied the allegations. It serves about 5 million people.
James Eklund, Colorado’s representative at the meeting, declined to discuss specifics. Central Arizona Project spokeswoman DeEtte Person had no immediate comment.