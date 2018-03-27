BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Senate candidate Troy Downing is asking a judge to throw out several charges alleging that he did not live in Montana when he bought resident hunting licenses, claiming past accountants made errors in his tax filings.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday that Downing’s attorney filed a pretrial motion in Gallatin County Justice Court and said the residency listed on the Big Sky businessman’s tax returns is being corrected. He asked that the documents be redacted from court records.

Downing is accused of illegally buying licenses from 2011 to 2016.

Investigators have characterized his time in Montana as “seasonal at best” during the years at issue. The Republican is seeking to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Tester next fall.

