MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says the nation needs to do more to clean up and prevent marine debris.
Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, visited Clean Ocean Access, a Middletown nonprofit, on Monday to call on the U.S. House to pass his bill to address marine debris, the “Save Our Seas Act.”
Whitehouse was marking global Earth Day, which was on Sunday.
The Senate has passed the bill. Sens. Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska and Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, co-authored it.
Among its provisions, the bill would help NOAA address marine debris and encourage the executive branch to engage with the leaders of nations responsible for most marine debris.
Whitehouse says it’s a bipartisan solution to boost the “national and international response to the marine debris crisis.”