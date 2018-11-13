Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on four operatives linked to the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah over its actions in Iraq.

In a statement Tuesday, the Treasury Department called Hezbollah “a terrorist proxy for the Iranian regime that seeks to undermine Iraqi sovereignty and destabilize the Middle East.”

The sanctions targeted Ubayd Al-Zaydi, Yusuf Hashim, Adnan Hussein Kawtharani, and Muhammad ‘Abd-Al-Hadi Farhat, who were said to have provided financial, material and technological support to Hezbollah in Iraq.

The action followed the Trump administration’s decision this month to re-impose oil and banking sanctions on Iran over its financing of militant groups like Hezbollah, its military engagement in Syria and its nuclear program.

The sanctions freeze any assets the four operatives may have under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

