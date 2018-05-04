SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Another Republican official has declared his support for granting Puerto Rico statehood.
U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah said Friday that it’s important to rebuild the U.S. territory that was devastated by Hurricane Maria. He also said he will hold an oversight hearing to help make a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances more efficient.
Bishop is the chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources, which has jurisdiction over U.S. territories.
Bishop recently said he was frustrated with what he called the board’s “inability and unwillingness” to reach consensual restructuring deals with creditors. The U.S. territory is trying to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load.
Bishop’s statement comes just days after Florida Gov. Rick Scott also said he supports statehood.