COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is getting a congressional campaign boost in the closing weeks of the primary campaign.

Officials with Catherine Templeton’s campaign tell The Associated Press that she’s being endorsed by U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman. The campaign says the first-term Republican planned to appear with the candidate later Thursday in Rock Hill.

Norman is a real estate developer and former state lawmaker and was elected to the U.S. House in a special election last year. His district crosses 11 counties from near Columbia, north to spillover suburbs of the banking hub of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Templeton is one of four Republicans challenging McMaster for their party’s nomination. South Carolina’s primary elections are June 12.

