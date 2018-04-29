PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin is hosting a cybersecurity forum to provide tips for staying safe online.
Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat, is the co-founder and co-chairman of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus. The educational cybersecurity awareness forum is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.
The event is open to the public.
Langevin says the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the state cybersecurity officer, Rhode Island AARP and local officials are participating.
There will be a brief presentation on steps to protect oneself online followed by a question and answer session.