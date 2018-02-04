HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is urging Congress to pass her bill to establish national paid family and medical leave.
The Connecticut Democrat is marking the 25th anniversary of the federal Family Medical Leave Act and calling for government-guaranteed paid leave. She’s speaking Monday at a restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut.
Under the federal Family Medical Leave Act, employers with 50 or more workers must allow parents 12 weeks of job-protected leave to care for a newborn, but the leave is unpaid.
Republican President Donald Trump said in his State of the Union speech he supports family leave.
New York recently joined California, New Jersey and Rhode Island in requiring employers to give workers paid leave to bond with a baby or care for a close relative with a serious illness.