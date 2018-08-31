BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. government says it doesn’t have to release information to an environmental group concerning investigations into livestock deaths in Idaho that can result in wolves being killed for preying on cattle and sheep.

The U.S. Department of Justice in documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court says the requested documents contain information that’s exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests.

Western Watersheds Project says it wants the reports because it suspects the U.S. Department of Agriculture and ranchers are inflating the number of wolf kills of livestock.

The group says it will press ahead with the lawsuit to get the information.

Federal workers through mid-July killed 49 wolves in Idaho following what investigators said were 61 confirmed wolf kills of livestock.