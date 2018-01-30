Nation & World US regulators: Hawaii employee who sent false ballistic missile alert thought actual attack was imminent Originally published January 30, 2018 at 9:12 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — US regulators: Hawaii employee who sent false ballistic missile alert thought actual attack was imminent. The Associated Press Next StoryFor-profit loan forgiveness program could see major cut Previous StoryReport: 538 public records exemptions in Tennessee law