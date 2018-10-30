TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Washington’s de facto ambassador to Taiwan has reassured the self-governing island of American security backing against threats from China.

Brent Christensen said Wednesday that the U.S. considered any attempt to determine Taiwan’s future by “other than peaceful means” to be a threat to regional security and a matter of “grave concern” to the United States.

China considers Taiwan its own territory to be absorbed using force if deemed necessary and has lately stepped up its threats in an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen.

The U.S. cut formal ties with Taiwan in 1979 to recognize Beijing but the sides maintain robust unofficial military and diplomatic ties.

Christensen also said the U.S. would push for Taiwan’s participation in the international community that Beijing increasingly seeks to restrict.