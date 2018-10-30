TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Washington’s de facto ambassador to Taiwan has reassured the self-governing island of American security backing against threats from China.
Brent Christensen said Wednesday that the U.S. considered any attempt to determine Taiwan’s future by “other than peaceful means” to be a threat to regional security and a matter of “grave concern” to the United States.
China considers Taiwan its own territory to be absorbed using force if deemed necessary and has lately stepped up its threats in an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen.
The U.S. cut formal ties with Taiwan in 1979 to recognize Beijing but the sides maintain robust unofficial military and diplomatic ties.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump vows to sign order ending birthright citizenship
- Trump visit stirs debate; massacre defendant in court WATCH
- Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89 VIEW
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- Boeing plane that crashed in Indonesia was most recent 737 model
Christensen also said the U.S. would push for Taiwan’s participation in the international community that Beijing increasingly seeks to restrict.