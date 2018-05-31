WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation will provide more than $277 million to help hurricane-damaged public transportation in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin islands.
The funding announced Thursday is earmarked for response and rebuilding projects related to last year’s hurricanes — Harvey, Irma and Maria — plus for emergency preparedness.
Harvey made landfall in South Texas on Aug. 25, leading to heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston. Irma and Maria came ashore in September.
The DOT’s Federal Transit Administration says the bulk of the grants — $223.5 million — will assist Puerto Rico. Parts of the island still lack power.
Texas will receive $23.3 million, while Florida’s share is $22.8 million. The federal money includes $6.7 million for the U.S. Virgin Islands, plus $187,000 for Georgia.