HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. prosecutors want one trial for a corruption case against former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, his deputy prosecutor wife and current and former officers.
Prosecutors filed a response Tuesday to various motions by the defendants asking for separate trials. Prosecutors say four trials would bog down the court’s schedule, require recruiting multiple juries and force witnesses to testify repeatedly about the same facts.
The Kealohas want one trial for allegations they framed a relative for a mailbox theft and another trial for bank fraud allegations. Other co-defendants have asked for trials separate from the Kealohas.
A hearing on the issue is scheduled for April 10.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Prosecutors say the Kealohas’ scheme involved taking money from children, banks, an uncle and Katherine Kealoha’s 92-year-old grandmother to fund their lavish lifestyle.