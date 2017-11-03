HONOLULU (AP) — Federal prosecutors pursuing corruption charges against a former Honolulu police chief and his wife want to disqualify attorneys who have represented them.

A motion filed in court Friday says attorneys Myles Breiner and Kevin Sumida have conflicts of interest that prevent them from fairly representing Katherine Kealoha. The motion says Breiner previously represented Kealoha and her husband Louis. He represented people who sued the Kealohas in the past.

The motion says Sumida is a potential witness in the case. The motion alleges that Katherine Kealoha used Sumida’s office for a secret meeting with a grand jury witness where she discussed a forged document.

Federal prosecutors say the Kealohas abused their power to frame a relative. The Kealohas have pleaded not guilty.

Breiner and Sumida couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.