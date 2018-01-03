LAS VEGAS (AP) — An assistant U.S. attorney in Texas has been named at least temporarily as the top federal prosecutor in Nevada.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Wednesday that Dayle Elieson will replace Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre (MEYE’-ree), effective Friday.

Myhre will return to his role as first assistant U.S. attorney.

Elieson has been a lawyer in Texas since 1994, and served a stint as a local prosecutor in Dallas before she became a federal prosecutor more than 15 years ago.

Sessions says she has handled fraud, money laundering and terrorism cases.

Elieson was one of 17 interim U.S. attorneys appointed by Sessions in districts from Guam to Manhattan.

As temporary appointees, each can serve 120 days before President Donald Trump must nominate a permanent U.S. attorney and seek Senate confirmation.