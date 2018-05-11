SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A drug smuggler who prosecutors say brought thousands of pounds of marijuana into the U.S. in the 1980s before fleeing and settling in Australia was sentenced Friday to 3 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston said her sentencing decision was “difficult,” noting that Peyton Eidson was now much older and suffering from health problems.

But she also said Eidson, 74, had escaped while co-defendants faced charges in the U.S., and he had a significant role in the drug operation.

Authorities arrested Eidson in the U.S. in 1985, but he fled after posting bail and obtaining a passport under a fake name, according to prosecutors.

He lived in Australia under that name for about 25 years, operating a health and wellness retreat in Queensland, before U.S. officials in 2011 discovered his real identity.

Australian police brought him back to the U.S. in 2017, and he pleaded guilty in January to conspiring to distribute marijuana and aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said.

Eidson appeared in court on Friday in a wheelchair and coughed frequently during the hearing. His attorney, Erick Guzman, said Eidson suffers from a lung disease that requires access to an oxygen tank.

Eidson told the judge he was sorry for what he had done, and had escaped the U.S. to avoid tearing up his family. His daughter, Maya, was in court and dabbed tears from her eyes as her father spoke.

“It is not the same world as 1985, and I am not the same person I was in 1985,” Peyton Eidson said.

Guzman called for a two-year sentence, saying Eidson had spent decades in Australia “doing good” and was in poor health.

In court documents, Guzman cited a letter on Eidson’s behalf by Warren Entsch, a member of Australia’s parliament, who said Eidson has shown “outstanding character for all the years he has lived in our country.”

Australian officials have agreed to allow Eidson back into the country after he serves his prison term.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office called for an eight-year sentence, saying Eidson helped organize the smuggling operation by gathering investors, traveling to Thailand to buy the marijuana and obtaining a freighter in Panama to transport it.

“Without his participation, it’s fair to say that this conspiracy could not have succeeded,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Riebli said.