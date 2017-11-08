DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Postal Service workers have taken to the sidewalks to protest job cuts at Des Moines’ main post office and other postal facilities across the country.

About 100 people, consisting of postal workers, customers, teachers and others, turned out Wednesday afternoon in front of the post office near downtown Des Moines to protest recent cuts.

Mike Bates, president of the Des Moines Area American Postal Workers Union, says the cuts have led to long lines and delayed service for customers.

Bates says 36 of approximately 300 jobs have been cut from the main Des Moines post office, and another 34 jobs are set to be cut in February. He says that amounts to a staff reduction of more than 20 percent.

Bates say the cuts are occurring across the country.