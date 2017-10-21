DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Those in Iowa looking for a few extra dollars around the holidays may be able to find them at the United States Postal Service.
Des Moines television station KCCI reports that more than 250 temporary positions at the postal service are available in Des Moines.
The U.S. Postal Service is hiring support employees and mail handler associates. The jobs pay about $15 an hour.
The extra hands will sort packages, move mail and get it ready for distribution to offices around the area.
___
Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com