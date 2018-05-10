ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The federal agency that oversees the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile is recommending that the production of the cores that trigger nuclear warheads be split between South Carolina and New Mexico.

The National Nuclear Security Administration’s recommendation Thursday comes as the United States looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores to 80 per year.

At least 30 of the plutonium cores each year will be produced at Los Alamos National Laboratory — the northern New Mexico site where the atomic bomb was developed decades ago.

But most will be produced at the Savanna River Site in South Carolina under the plan.

New Mexico’s U.S. senators had pushed to keep the work in the state.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster expressed support for moving plutonium core production there.