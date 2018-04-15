ALIAGA, Turkey (AP) — An American pastor is going on trial in Turkey accused of ties to terror groups and spying, in a case that has strained ties between Turkey and the United States.

Andrew Craig Brunson, a 50-year-old evangelical pastor from North Carolina, faces up to 35 years in prison on charges of “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member” and “espionage.”

The trial begins Monday in Aliaga, a town in western Turkey.

Brunson was arrested in December 2016 for alleged links to both outlawed Kurdish rebels and a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Turkey for a failed military coup that year.

Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for 23 years, rejects the accusations. Washington has demanded his release.