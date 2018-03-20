ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says an American pastor is facing up to 35 years in prison on charges of links to terror groups and espionage.
Anadolu Agency said Tuesday that an indictment prepared by prosecutors in the western city of Izmir accuses Andrew Brunson of working with U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen’s network and outlawed Kurdish rebels to stir chaos in Turkey and divide the country.
It wasn’t immediately clear when his trial would begin.
Brunson, who’s originally from North Carolina but has lived in Turkey for more than 20 years, was arrested soon after the July 2016 coup attempt.
The U.S. has demanded that Brunson, who denies the accusations, be freed.
Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania, has denied involvement in the coup. Turkey is seeking his extradition.