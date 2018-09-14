ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final says he is pleased to be getting back to work.
Preparing to take his seat to direct matches in the Davis Cup semifinals between Croatia and the United States, Carlos Ramos tells The Associated Press he is “just focusing on this tie and working again. That’s all I can say.”
Ramos gave Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka last weekend, and the American great argued that she wasn’t being treated the same as some male players.
USTA president and CEO Katrina Adams, who defended Williams, was overheard apologizing to Ramos on the sidelines of Thursday’s draw ceremony.
Ramos wouldn’t go into details over his discussion with Adams, who initiated the conversation, saying only “I cannot talk about that.”
