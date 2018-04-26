MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — The American Flag Football League’s U.S. Open of Football will be held this weekend in Virginia.
The USOF is a 132-team, single-elimination tournament that will ultimately pit a team of elite former professionals against a team that has conquered a 128-team open national bracket.
Sixteen teams will compete in Midlothian, just south of Richmond, on Saturday and Sunday. Games will be played at the River City Sportsplex.
The last team standing will compete against former professional athletes such as Michael Vick, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Nate Robinson for $1 million in Houston on July 19.
