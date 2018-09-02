JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Several trees soon may be cut down in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest and federal officials want the public’s input on the matter.

A new rulemaking process for an Alaska specific version of the Roadless Rule — which prevents timber harvest and the building of roads on 0.01 million square miles (0.03 million square kilometers) of roadless lands in Southeast Alaska — is now open for public comment.

The Juneau Empire reports a notice published last week in the Federal Register, the official journal of the federal government, opens the first official venue for the public to voice its opinion on what opening up new land to timber harvest would mean for the region and the state.

The first public meeting on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Juneau. The specific location has yet to be determined.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com