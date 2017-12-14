ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has closed an investigation into whether Utah’s Dixie State University mishandled a former student’s sexual harassment complaint.

U.S. Department of Education press secretary Liz Hill confirmed in a statement Thursday that the Department’s Office of Civil Rights closed its investigation into the school.

A former student alleged that she was expelled in retaliation after reporting that faculty members had made sexual comments to her that made her uncomfortable and made her feel unsafe.

The university said in a statement that it’s committed to ensuring the safety and security of its students.

The school was one of five college and universities in Utah under investigation by the office.

The closing of the investigation was first reported by The Spectrum of St. George .