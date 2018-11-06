ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says a top Trump administration diplomat is in Islamabad on a day-long visit and has held talks with Pakistani officials.

Tuesday’s statement says that said Alice Wells, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state, and Pakistani officials discussed a range of issues, including peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan.

It says the two sides “agreed to continue efforts to promote the shared objectives of peace and stability in the region.”

Washington has long accused Pakistan of harboring militant groups that carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies the charge and says it is ready to help resolve the 17-year-long war next door.