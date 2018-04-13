NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor who supported SEAL Team 6 for more than a decade has been court-martialed and pleaded guilty to some charges in a sexual assault case.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Senior Chief Eric Lamon Jordan III was charged by the military with multiple counts of sexual assault, lying to an NCIS agent and assault consummated by battery for allegedly having sex with a fellow sailor while she was passed out in his spare bedroom. The case ended in a general court-martial at Naval Station Norfolk this week where he pleaded guilty to making a false official statement and to assault by battery.

The sexual assault charges were withdrawn, but could be pursued in the future. He avoided prison, and his rank was reduced to petty officer 1st class.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com