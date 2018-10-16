BEIJING (AP) — A U.S. Navy research vessel has docked in Taiwan amid tensions with China over trade and arms sales.
Taiwan’s official Central News Agency says the Thomas G. Thompson arrived in the southern port of Kaohsiung Monday to refuel and make crew changes, but quoted Defense Minister Yen De-fa as saying its visit is “unrelated to military activity.”
China objects to all governmental and military contact between the U.S. and Taiwan, which it claims as part of its territory to be conquered by force if necessary.
China has demanded the U.S. cancel a $330 million sale of parts and support for Taiwan’s U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets and other military aircraft.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Sen. Warren: DNA test shows I have Native American heritage
- Alec Baldwin urges 'overthrow' of Trump government via voting
- Prince Harry, Meghan expecting child in spring
- 'I shot a whole family of baboons': Idaho Fish and Game official faces fury after Africa trophy hunting boasts
Washington has no official relations with Taiwan but is legally obligated to ensure it has the means to defend itself.