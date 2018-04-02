A museum in a once-secret New Mexico city that developed the atomic bomb has put an exhibit from Japan on hold because its theme of abolishing nuclear weapons.

The Los Alamos Historical Museum in Los Alamos, New Mexico, recently announced it won’t be hosting a traveling exhibit organized by the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum until all parties can work out their differences over the theme.

The move comes as the Los Alamos National Laboratory is competing with the Savannah River Site in South Carolina to continue production of plutonium “pits.”

Scientists working in the then-secret city of Los Alamos developed the atomic bomb as part of the World War II-era Manhattan Project. The bombs were later dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.