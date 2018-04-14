DENVER (AP) — U.S. law enforcement officers say they fatally shot a man in a suburb of Denver.
The U.S. Marshals Service says members of its Colorado Violent Offender Task Force were trying to arrest the man Friday in Thornton. The Marshals Service says the man was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
The Denver Post reports the federal agency released no further information on the shooting.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says the shooting was related to a carjacking in Westminster earlier Friday. State officers say the carjacker shot a man who is expected to survive.
Police haven’t identified the man shot by the U.S. Marshals Service but say the carjacker was 31-year-old Bruce Arnold Allee.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com