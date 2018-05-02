NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal daytime shooting in Connecticut last month has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina.
The New Haven Register reports that 34-year-old Elias Rivers was taken into custody Monday in Mount Olive, North Carolina, about 70 miles southeast of Raleigh.
Police say Rivers is a suspect in the shooting in New Haven at about mid-day April 11 of 35-year-old Eric Lewis.
Lewis was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
Rivers is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held in North Carolina in lieu of $2 million bail. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.
Police have not released a motive.
___
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com