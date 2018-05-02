NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The suspect in a fatal daytime shooting in Connecticut last month has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina.

The New Haven Register reports that 34-year-old Elias Rivers was taken into custody Monday in Mount Olive, North Carolina, about 70 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Police say Rivers is a suspect in the shooting in New Haven at about mid-day April 11 of 35-year-old Eric Lewis.

Lewis was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Rivers is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held in North Carolina in lieu of $2 million bail. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

Police have not released a motive.

