TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A deputy U.S. marshal serving a felony arrest warrant has been shot and killed outside a Tucson house.
Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus says the incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s north side.
The man suspected of shooting the marshal was arrested after a standoff at the house.
Magnus said the Marshals Service was serving a warrant against 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger when the suspect fired at them. Marshal Service personnel returned fire, but the suspect was not wounded.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, pleads guilty to lying to Congress about Moscow project
- Meet Knickers, the giant cow that is neither a cow nor a giant
- Suicide, at 50-year peak, pushes down US life expectancy WATCH
- Bruce Springsteen: Trump is 'deeply damaged at his core'
The Marshals Service says the federal agent was the first deputy U.S. marshal to be killed in the line of duty in Tucson in 66 years.
Authorities did not immediately identify the agent.