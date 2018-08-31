GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. government says a former Serbian militia member has been extradited to Bosnia-Herzegovina to face charges in the fatal shooting of a Muslim couple in 1994.

Federal prosecutors in Michigan say Alexander Kneginich was turned over to Bosnian authorities last week in Chicago.

Kneginich told investigators that he was unarmed outside the couple’s home and only stole a television. He was tried and acquitted of murder, but the verdict was overturned and he’s wanted again.

Kneginich was granted U.S. citizenship in 2007, but it was yanked last year when he was convicted of failing to disclose the 1994 case.

He argued that he shouldn’t be removed because the deaths were related to politics, which can be an exception to extradition. But a magistrate judge in June ruled that Kneginich’s extradition was lawful under a 1902 treaty.