BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally exporting high-caliber handguns to customers in countries with strict weapons laws.

Prosecutors said Eric Daniel Doyle of Kalispell shipped 25 to 35 firearms to customers in Australia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom and Canada.

He was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula.

Doyle had sought a prison term of just over three years, arguing his cooperation with authorities led to 17 arrests. Federal Defender Andrew Nelson says he will pursue an appeal on his client’s behalf.

Four Montana accomplices were previously sentenced including Doyle’s uncle, Jay Isles.

Doyle eluded authorities for more than two years after coming under investigation. He was apprehended in November in Mexico.